Manuel Lunoff, III
Odem - Manuel Lunoff, III passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019. Manuel was 74. He was born in Falfurrias, Texas on August 26, 1944 to Elvira (Maldonado) and Manuel Lunoff, Jr. He had been a resident of Odem, Texas since 1984 and formerly Corpus Christi, Texas. Manuel was an educator. He was an Elementary Teacher, a Junior High School Principal, a High School Principal and eventually Superintendent. Manuel was a former President of the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals. He served his country in the Army National Guard.
Preceding in death are his parents: Manuel, Jr. and Elvira Lunoff; brothers: Leo Lunoff and Roel Lunoff: in-laws: Osvaldo S. Garcia and Anna Maria; and brother-in-law; Johnny Garcia.
Survivors include his wife: Anita Lunoff of Odem, Texas; sons: Manny Lunoff (Adriana) of Odem, Texas and Andrew Lunoff (Denisse) of Dover, NJ; daughter: Melissa Vela (Tommy) of Odem, Texas; grandchildren: TJ Vela; Madison Vela; Olivia Lunoff; Araceli Lunoff; Emma Lunoff; Manuel "Cinco" Lunoff, V; Ian Lunoff and Micah Lunoff; and sister: Evelyn Garza (Pepe) of Falfurrias, Texas; sister-in-laws: Tina Tullos (Bubby) of Kingsbery, Texas and Olga Gomez (Ramon) of Austin, Texas.
Visitation was held Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, Odem. A rosary followed that evening at the church. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, April 15, 2019, 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church, Odem with Father Pete Elizardo as celebrant. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Odem.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 15, 2019
