Manuel M. Patino
Corpus Christi - Manuel M. Patiño , age 86, passed away December 15, 2019. He was born on June 15, 1933 to Emilio and Margarita Patiño in Buenavista San Luis Potosí, Mexico and was raised in Cerritos, San Luis Potosí, Mexico. He married his wife of 58 years on July 10, 1961. Manuel was self-employed as a Baker. Manuel was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Manuel enjoyed dancing, playing the accordion, music, walks and ushering. Manuel was a jack-of-all-trades and loved the outdoors and traveling. He will always be remembered for his devotion to family, hard work ethic, love of music, dancing, sense of style and generosity.
Manuel is preceded in death by his parents; Emilio and Margarita M. Patiño, siblings; Bertina Patiño, José Pilar Patiño, Maria Patiño Rodriguez and Loretta P. Gomez.
Manuel is survived by his loving wife, Paula G. Patiño, daughters; Abigail Patiño. Martinez, Hazel Patiño, Minerva Kutch (David), sons; Manuel Patiño Jr. (Patricia), Aquiles Patiño, Emilio Patiño, brother; Jose "Pepe" Patiño (Carmen) and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 21, 2019