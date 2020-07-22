Dr. Manuel Marty Perez
Corpus Christi - Dr. Manuel Marty Perez, age 71, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born on December 26, 1948 to Manuel and Candelaria Perez in Salinas, Mexico. He was raised in Gary, Indiana and Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from John Hopkins Medical School in 1974 and completed his residency at Mayo Clinic for Internal Medicine in 1977 and Gastroenterology in 1980.
He was a notable Gastroenterologist and Hepatology Physician for more than three decades. Dr. Manuel Marty Perez was a loving Father, brother, grandfather, and friend.
Dr. Manuel Marty Perez enjoyed movies, spending time with his children and grandchildren, and traveling. He will always be remembered for his love of laughter and singing, kindness, sense of adventure, inquisitive nature, and devotion to his family.
Dr. Manuel Marty Perez is preceded in death by his mother and father, Manuel and Candelaria Perez, as well as his brother Gerardo Perez.
Left to cherish his memories are his children Martina C. Perez, Marie C. Perez, Manuel A. Perez, Alexa M. Perez, and his 4 grandchildren. In addition, his siblings Griselda Martin, Rodolfo Perez, Carmen V. DeLeon, and Rogelio Perez.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Eulogy and Prayer Service will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park. If you cannot make it to the visitation and/or service you may view a live stream of either the visitation or service at www.seasidefuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to John Hopkins Scholarship Program.