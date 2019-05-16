|
|
Manuel Tomas Figueroa Jr.
Corpus Christi - Manuel Tomas Figueroa Jr. has passed away on 5/10/2019 from a long illness. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Remembered as a good hearted brother and friend, leaving behind a son Roland Trevino and 3 grandchildren Giselle, RJ, Aubrey;sisters Maria Estella Flores, Olga Figueroa Torres, Mandi Figueroa Reyes(Sonny); nephews David Reyes III (Margaret), Antonio R Torres (Regina), Larry E Torres(Michelle), Justin and David, Greg and Rigo(deceased), niece Misti (Mia & Milania) and Alexandria and Makayla and grand nieces Destiny, Araceli, and Mina whom he loved very much...My brother is no longer suffering is at peace and is with my mom and dad.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 16, 2019