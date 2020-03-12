|
Manuela G. Ramos
Manuela G. Ramos, age 65, passed away March 11, 2020 in Alice, Texas surrounded by her family. She was born November 22, 1954 in Alice, Texas to Margarito and Francisca Gonzalez. Manuela previously worked as an office manager at the Casa Real for many years. Manuela (Meme to us) was a beautiful child of God, always ready to be a great sister, aunt, cousin, or friend. Meme was a woman of faith and was always ready to share a prayer or a scripture. Meme will be missed dearly by her family and her friends at the nursing home, but she has gone before us to meet her Maker and complete her journey here on earth. Our sister carried a heavy cross with her illness, but her smile and personality never reflected her pain and suffering. Till we meet again sister, may she rest in peace and enjoy her place in paradise.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Margarito Gonzalez and Francisca Gonzalez; sisters, Maria G. Suarez and Oralia G. Almendarez; brothers, Ricardo Gonzalez, San Manuel Gonzalez and Enrique Gonzalez.
She is survived by her partner, Ruben Martinez of Sinton; son, Frank Ramos (Amanda) of Alice; grandchildren, Raven D. Ramos of Falfurrias, Marina Salas, Diego Garza, and Syriana Garza all of Alice; siblings, Adela Jones of Grapevine, Jesse Gonzalez (Margie), Alice Perez (Emilio), Rosa Gonzalez (Steve Rivard), and Ruben Gonzalez (Era JoAnn) all of Alice.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 2 pm for a holy rosary to be recited at 2:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by a funeral mass that same day. Services to conclude after the mass and the burial to be at a later date.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020