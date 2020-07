Or Copy this URL to Share

Manuela Martinez



Corpus Christi - Manuela Martinez passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020.



She is survived by one sister: Esther G. Rivera; brothers: Martin Huerta, Monico Garcia, Lupe Garcia, Johnny Garcia, late Jerry Garcia; along with numerous nieces, nephews and her dear friends whom she adored.



Services will be private.



