Manuela Ramirez
Corpus Christi, TX
Manuela Ramirez, 57 went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 4, 2019.
She passed away peacefully with her family by her side.
Ms. Ramirez is preceded in death by her mother, Alejandra Ramirez, and 2 sisters, Diamante, and Diana and a brother Jesse Ramirez.
Manuela is survived by her father, Daniel Ramirez Sr. and 2 two children Jo Jo Gallardo, and Daniel Ramirez Jr., a brother Daniel Ramirez Jr. and 2 sisters, Veronica Ramirez and Dolores Munoz, 4 grandchildren, and several nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
She will always be remembered for her strength and love for her grandchildren who were the world to her.
Visitation will begin at 3:00 pm on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Saxet Funeral Home Chapel.
A prayer service will begin at 6:00 p.m. that same evening.
Interment will be private at a later date.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 9, 2019