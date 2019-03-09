Services
Saxet Funeral Home
4001 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78408
(361) 882-7010
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuela Ramirez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuela Ramirez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Manuela Ramirez Obituary
Manuela Ramirez

Corpus Christi, TX

Manuela Ramirez, 57 went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 4, 2019.

She passed away peacefully with her family by her side.

Ms. Ramirez is preceded in death by her mother, Alejandra Ramirez, and 2 sisters, Diamante, and Diana and a brother Jesse Ramirez.

Manuela is survived by her father, Daniel Ramirez Sr. and 2 two children Jo Jo Gallardo, and Daniel Ramirez Jr., a brother Daniel Ramirez Jr. and 2 sisters, Veronica Ramirez and Dolores Munoz, 4 grandchildren, and several nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

She will always be remembered for her strength and love for her grandchildren who were the world to her.

Visitation will begin at 3:00 pm on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Saxet Funeral Home Chapel.

A prayer service will begin at 6:00 p.m. that same evening.

Interment will be private at a later date.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now