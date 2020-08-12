Marcela Mendez Briones



Lake Charles, LA. - Marcela Mendez Briones, 96, entered into eternal rest peacefully on July 31, 2020 at her daughter's home in Lake Charles, LA. She was born on August 14, 1923 to Jesus and Isabel Mendez.



Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas. Rosary and Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Santa Rosa De Lima Catholic Church in Benavides, Texas. Interment will follow at the Benavides Cemetery in Benavides, Texas.



Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home.









