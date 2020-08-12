1/1
Marcela Mendez Briones
1923 - 2020
Marcela Mendez Briones

Lake Charles, LA. - Marcela Mendez Briones, 96, entered into eternal rest peacefully on July 31, 2020 at her daughter's home in Lake Charles, LA. She was born on August 14, 1923 to Jesus and Isabel Mendez.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas. Rosary and Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Santa Rosa De Lima Catholic Church in Benavides, Texas. Interment will follow at the Benavides Cemetery in Benavides, Texas.

Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Garza Funeral Home - San Diego
AUG
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Santa Rosa De Lima Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Garza Funeral Home - San Diego
4571 S. F.M. 1329
San Diego, TX 78384
(361) 279-3311
