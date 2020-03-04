|
Marcelina Mendez Gomez
Robstown - Robstown, Texas
Marcelina Mendez Gomez, 91, was called to be with our Lord on March 03, 2020. She was born on January 16, 1929 in Robstown, Texas to Encarnacion and Jesusa Verdin Mendez. She was a Catholic, a homemaker and lived most of her life in Robstown, Texas. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.
She goes home to the Lord to reunite with her parents; her husband, Ramiro H. Gomez; her son, Ramiro Gomez, Jr. (twin of Joe); a grandson, Fernando Gomez, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Lauro M. (Elva) Gomez, Joe M. Gomez, Jesusa G. (Clarence) Harris, Leandra G. (Mike) Baggio, Robert Edward Gomez, Lucia Garza, Terry M. Reyes and Fernando (Norma) Gomez. She was also blessed with eighteen grandchildren, thirty-six great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
A Rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, March 05, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Friday, March 06, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Services will conclude at the church.
Pallbearers will be Neto Garcia, Israel Gomez, Michael Baggio, Omar Gomez, Adrian Gomez and Joe Gomez.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020