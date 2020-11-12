Marcelino Campa IIICorpus Christi - Marcelino Campa III born January 7, 1940Born in Rio Grande City was called home at age 80 on November 9, 2020 and reunited in heaven with his parents Marcelino Campa Jr/Felicia Cortez Campa and his son David Campa.He is survived by his beautiful wife Lydia Campa whom he loved and adored immensely, his children Carmen Martinez (Robert) Carlos Campa (Karen)Cinthia Reyna (Danny) Blanca Santos (Louie) Grandchildren Daniel Martinez, Kristy Martinez Eric Martinez, Ericka Reyna, Tiffany Reyna, Ricky Campa Julian Campa, Gabriel Torres, Stefani Torres and Sabrina Santos. Numerous great grandchildren and Siblings Tony Campa(Julia) Dolores Morado (Miguel) Sylvia Alva, Felicia Fiscal (Augustine) Cristina Garza (Isidro) and numerous cousins that he loved.Marcelino worked all his life as a carpenter, owned his own business "Campa's Construction", and was a US Army Veteran. Marcelino loved boxing, football, western movies, watching his grandchildren play sports and was proud to be a Rio Grande Rattler. Marcelino had tons of friends, was loved and adored by so many and had the biggest heart and sweetest soul. He loved his family with all his heart and was always the first one to lend a helping hand. He was the king of his family and now will live forever in Paradise with our Almighty Lord.The following have the great honor and privilege of Pallbearers: Carmen Martinez, Carlos Campa, Cinthia Reyna, Blanca Santos, Robert Martinez, Louie Santos, Miguel Morado and Isidro Garza.All services will be held on the same day and begin Saturday November 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Funeraria Del Angel 3442 Holly road Corpus Christi Texas 78415. Rosary and Mass will follow at OLPH, beginning at 10:30 am for the Rosary and burial will proceed at Duncan Cemetery.