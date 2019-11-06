|
Marcella (Marcie) Michels Taylor
Corpus Christi - Marcella (Marcie) Michels Taylor, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at her home in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on March 17, 1933 in Houston, Texas to Vessie Watson and William Norman Michels.
She is survived by her daughters, Alexis Hunter (Todd), Diana Arturo and Susan Clark (Adam); her grandchildren, James Domenico Arturo, Todd Ames Hunter Jr. (Kasey), Michael Taylor Hunter and Christina Hunter Villeda (Kevin); her great grandchildren, Todd Ames Hunter III and Everly Michelle Hunter; her niece and great nieces, Georganne Askew, Abigail Askew, Betsy Askew and Morgan Keller; her beloved Chihuahua, Baby Dog.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Leroy William Taylor, Jr.; son-in-law, Domenico Arturo; mother and father, Vessie and William Michels; sister, Betty Manley; nephew, Carroll McAlpin; great nephew, Paul Askew and many of her dear friends.
Marcie attended Stephen F. Austin High School in Houston, Texas where she was a member of the Scottish Brigade and was crowned the May Queen. After high school Marcie attended Baylor University and the University of Texas in Austin where she graduated with a major in English. She and Leroy married on September 17, 1954. After finishing their degrees at UT in 1955, they moved to Corpus Christi to start their family.
Marcie was an inspiration to her three daughters and many friends with her love and passion for wildflowers, gardening and flower arranging. Marcie and her daughters would enter the annual flower show bringing home awards for their arrangements. Marcie was always creating beautiful flower arrangements for friends and family, making every occasion more memorable. She was also known for her beautifully decorated Christmas Trees that could be seen at the annual Christmas Tree Forest at the Art Museum of South Texas and her beautiful artwork that was seen in the illustrations of the Junior League's Tides monthly magazine and Fiesta Cookbook.
Marcie belonged to many clubs including Key Study Club, Junior League of Corpus Christi, Antiques & Flowers Garden Club, Art Museum of South Texas, Cotillion III and Las Donas de la Corte. As a member of Las Donas de la Corte, Marcie always added beauty to each Buccaneer Coronation. As the wardrobe chairman in 1999 for the Court of Resplendent Colors, she helped design and coordinate the making of the dresses. She was also known to add her artistic touch to many of the dresses including her daughter Susan's princess dress which she adorned with the churches of Corpus Christi. Marcie's love for art was shown in her work with the Art Museum of South Texas. She worked many hours adding to the joy and beauty of the art museum.
Marcie was an artistic and creative sole with an abundance of ideas and an eye for making everything look beautiful. Her family and friends were blessed to be surrounded by her endless creativity and ability to make every occasion extra special.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd, The Art Museum of South Texas or the .
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019