Marcia Burney
Corpus Christi - Marcia Wasserman Burney, age 76, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 in her hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas. Marcia was born on December 15, 1943, to Frances and Ray Wasserman, the first of their five children. Always an outstanding student, she graduated from W.B. Ray High School in 1961 and attended Brandeis University in Massachusetts. While there, she met her wonderful and adoring husband, Ross Burney. They were wed on August 1, 1965. Not long after, they moved from Boston to Houston, Texas to begin their marriage and careers. They later relocated to Harlingen to manage the newest of the Wassermans' specialty gift stores, Card & Quill. During that time, they were blessed by the births of their children, Jason and Jill, born eighteen months apart. They built a supportive, tightly-knit group of friends in Harlingen, but eventually it was time to move on.
They moved to Corpus Christi to help Marcia's parents with their stores. Several years later, the Burney family transferred to San Antonio, where Ross managed the retail stores division of Fox Photo, which had acquired the Card & Quill stores. Meanwhile, Marcia became the Assistant Director of the Jewish Federation of San Antonio. She was able to exert the executive skills she had acquired while serving during her high school years as both the local and the regional president of Young Judaea, the Zionist youth organization sponsored by Hadassah. She thrived in the Federation position, utilizing her creativity, intelligence, and strong executive interpersonal skills. She frequently led young leadership missions to Israel and was a relentless fundraiser. She was a tremendously gifted asset to the community, which felt incredibly fortunate to have her serve in this capacity.
In the early 1980's, Ross opened the exceptionally popular O'Gosh! Store in North Star Mall. It was an overnight success, so much so that he opened a second location in Corpus Christi in the former home of the National Twin Theater. When Marcia and Ross made the decision to move back to Corpus Christi to focus on the new store and be closer to family, Marcia pivoted perfectly to become the "go to" person in Corpus for stationery and entertainment accessories. Her uncanny ability to assist brides-to-be in designing their wedding invitations, and offer advice in all matters of etiquette and party planning, had everyone flocking to Marcia for her expertise. Her "can do" attitude and direct no-nonsense advice put clients at ease. She and Ross enjoyed traveling to wholesale trade exhibitions in Dallas, New York, Los Angeles, and other cities, always looking for the most attractive merchandise for their loyal customers.
Marcia and Ross retired in 2014. It was the first time she sat down in years! She finally had time for her favorite hobbies: Face Timing with her grandchildren in New York, chatting on the phone with her siblings, cheering for "her" San Antonio Spurs, and completing New York Times crossword puzzles. Marcia was a clever wordsmith; she enjoyed writing skits, songs, and poems for every family event. She maintained strong bonds with her siblings and their families and was always interested in their news. With such a personable nature, she made friends easily and brought joy and laughter to everyone around her.
Marcia was preceded in death by her beloved and devoted parents, Frances and Ray Wasserman, and her precious sister, Cathy Wasserman. She is survived by her doting husband of 55 years, Ross Burney; son, Jason Burney; daughter, Jill Erlichman (Ron); grandchildren Oren, Eliana and Aviva; and siblings and spouses, Stephanie Beasley (Marvin), David Wasserman (Neil Hart), Julie Pomerantz (David), and brother-in-law, Stuart Pastor. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Darryn Beasley (Dolly), Joanna Pines (Eric), Daniel Pastor, Erin Wright (Stephen), and Jonathan Pomerantz (Lacey); as well as numerous great-nieces and -nephews, and Bornstein and Wasserman cousins.
Her gorgeous smile, zest for life, keen intellect, genuine interest in others, dry wit, and love for family will never be forgotten. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, October 26 at Seaside Memorial Park. Due to Covid restrictions, only family will be in attendance. For those wishing to make donations in memory of Marcia, please consider Camp Young Judaea, Hadassah, or a charity of one's choice
.