|
|
Marco Noyola, Jr
Corpus Christi - Marcos G. Noyola, Jr. of Corpus Christi, a devout Catholic, passed away peacefully on April 18th, 2019, just a few days after his 70th birthday. He was surrounded by his family and friends as he began his ascension into heaven.
He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Marcos V. Noyola, Sr. and Lucila G. Noyola, and his beloved brother, David G. Noyola.
He is survived by his three children, Marco Noyola, Julissa Noyola, and Sergio Noyola; and their mother Yolanda Palomarez. He is also survived by his former spouse, Diana Livas, her son, Ben Livas, and their extended family. He is survived by his siblings, Maria N. Thompson, Danny (Alma) Noyola, Isabel (Bill) Noyola-Martin, and Jesse Noyola. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, former students and friends.
Marcos spent 30+ years as an educator teaching Texas History, U.S. History and coaching sports at Freer, Houston, and West Oso High School, his Alma mater high school; also at Martin, Browne, and Grant Middle Schools at CCISD. Marcos was a kind soul, who found pleasure in the simple things in life and maintained a strong faith in God until the very end. He loved spending time with his close-knit family and was a man who could truly talk to anyone!
Marcos spent his free time relaxing into retirement; watching sports, collecting, going to church, learning about history, fishing, golfing, listening to Tejano music & Mo-Town classics, laughing at Cantiflas, and eating taquitos every chance he could get! His kindness and authenticity will be missed by many.
The family will be receiving friends on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2pm, rosary and eulogy to follow at 7pm at Memory Gardens Funeral Home at 8200 Old Brownsville Rd. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church at 1101 Bloomington Street. Burial will follow at 11am at Memory Gardens Cemetery at 8200 Old Brownsville Rd.
Pallbearers are Danny Noyola, Jr, Bill Martin, Roger Salinas, Robert Thompson, JR Rodriguez, Stan Heslip, Troy Nickleson, and Art Rodriguez.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 26, 2019