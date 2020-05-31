Marcos T. Ramon



Driscoll - Marcos T. Ramon, Sr., 69, was called by our Heavenly Father on May 29, 2020. He was born on November 1, 1950 to Primitivo and Estefana Treviño Ramon in Munday, Texas. Marcos was Catholic and proudly served our country in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War. He later worked as a Plant Operator with Celanese for 22 years. Marcos was a loving father, grandfather, great -grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be dearly missed.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Miguel Ramon, Juan Ramon; and his sisters, Angelita Davila, Maria Eva Ramon, Elma Balboa.



Marcos is survived by his children, Marcos (Veronica) Ramon, Jr., Lisa (Albert) Rodriguez; his siblings Celso (Olga) Ramon, Maria (Jose A.) Ramirez, Felipa (Icidro) Flores; and the Mother of his children, Corazon "Lilly" Valliere. He was loved and adored by his grandchildren, Diana (Joel) Ramon Ruiz, Marcos Ramon III, Anthony Ramon, Natatlia Rodriguez, Isabella Rodriguez, Gilberto Ramon Rodriguez, and Gustavo Ramon Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, Landon J. Salazar, Amara F. Salazar, Avery Salazar, and Joel Ruiz, Jr. numerous nieces, nephews, and relatives. Juan Ramirez, Albert Rodriguez, Anthony Ramon, Marcos Ramon III, Christopher Hernandez, and Carlos Davila will proudly serve as Pallbearers.



Special Thanks to Spohn Shoreline Trauma ICU & 8th Floor Nursing Staff for attending to and caring for our Father.



A Rosary will be recited at 7pm on Tuesday, June 02, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 03, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



