Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-3221
Marcus Van Lear Moore

Marcus Van Lear Moore Obituary
Marcus Van Lear Moore

Rockport, TX

Marcus Van Lear Moore ('Van'), a long-time resident of Rockport, Texas, who was born September 24th, 1924 in Sorrento, Florida, passed away early in the morning of March 2nd, 2019, at the age of 94.

He is survived by his younger sister, Barbara Jo Moore (Grigg) of Sorrento, Florida, his nephew, Victor W. Moore of Wimauma, Florida, his nephew, Brian L. Nowell of Killeen, Texas, and his niece, Mary E. Moore (Wightman) of Maryville, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph William Moore and Elizabeth Lent (Moore) of Sorrento, Florida, his wife, Verba Louise Johnson (Moore) of Rockport, Texas, his older brother, Thomas Victor Moore of Seffner, Florida, and his older sister, Mary Gertrude Moore (Loper) of LaFayette, Alabama.

A graveside remembrance of Van's life and dedication of his graveside will be held at the Rockport Cemetery (Mary Lambert Section), at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22nd, 2019.

Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to:

Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory

2003 W. Wheeler Ave.

Aransas Pass, Texas 78336

361-758-3221
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 19, 2019
