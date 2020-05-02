|
|
Margaret A Thornton
Corpus Christi - On April 3, 2020, Margaret A. Thornton, our beloved mother, sister, friend, and teacher, went to Heaven to be with her family.
Margaret was born in Lafayette, Indiana on May 9, 1949. Shortly after, her family moved to Texas City, where she attended school and graduated in 1967. After graduation, she moved to Austin, Texas to further her education at the University of Texas, and graduated Cum Laude in Education, in 1971. Upon graduation, she started her teaching career at elementary schools in Austin, before moving to Corpus Christi in 1990, and started teaching at Meadowbrook Elementary, until retiring in 2018.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Thornton; son, Daryl (Marie) Thornton; grandson, Riley Thornton; brother, Bill Spinn; and sister, Peggy (Henry) Frank; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Thelma Spinn; her brother, Steven Spinn, and sister, Judy Porth.
Margaret was a loving mother who wanted the world for her children and grandchild. She loved to sew, shop, play Bingo as well as Bunco, and loved to go to estate sales. She would brighten your day just by talking to you, and will always be remembered for her personality and her gorgeous white hair. She was always there for her friends, whenever they needed her, as well as a dedicated teacher, who never gave up on her students. She was loved by all, and will be very much missed.
Memorial Service will be set at a later date to celebrate her life.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 2 to May 3, 2020