Margaret Anderson Sciantarelli
Corpus Christi - After 99 "marvelous, couldn't be better" years, Margaret Anderson Sciantarelli died peacefully on the evening of Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.
Margaret was born July 19, 1919, in her home at 1116 Santa Fe, Corpus Christi, TX, the second of seven children of Adrian and Mary Desmond Anderson. She attended Incarnate Word Academy from elementary through high school. The sisters of IWA produced a "cracker jack" secretary who went on to work at Lichtenstein's, Commercial Credit, and Swanter Investments.
Margaret met her husband, Crit, who was working at the Naval Air Station after the war, at a dance in the basement of the Corpus Christi Cathedral. They were married on September 8, 1947.
While raising their 8 children, they operated a series of successful drive-in grocery stores before opening the Corpus Christi landmark, Angelo's Pizza, in 1954. Many a customer of Angelo's was greeted by her friendly "Hi, honey" over the years. To this day, it is hard to find a Corpus Christi native who doesn't remember that "sweet little white-haired lady" at Angelo's.
Because of her warm and welcoming nature, more people stayed at the Sciantarelli home on DeForrest Street than at some hotel chains. There wasn't a weekend that went by that one of her children's friends didn't spend the night (or nights). For some friends, it was a normal weekend ritual to stay at the Sciantarelli house and eat her famous "upside down biscuits" the next morning. Holiday dinners always included extra place settings for several friends. Many friends even had their own Christmas stockings and Easter baskets. An ongoing joke was trying to guess who Margaret would invite from the back of church or the H-E-B checkout line to share a special dinner. She never wanted anyone to spend a holiday alone. She loved and cared for everyone - friend, family or complete stranger.
After thirty years of marriage, "her Crit" died on October 9, 1977. She managed Angelo's for four more years before letting her oldest daughter take over. She continued to work part-time making Pizza Burgers until she was 85.
As one can imagine, eight children can produce a lot of offspring - 23 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren to be exact, with #41 arriving in May. Her descendants include: son John (BeJo) of San Antonio, TX and children Chris and Gina; son Ed [deceased] and children Brian, Lisa, and Craig; daughter Mary Margaret (Steve) Janosek of Corpus Christi and children Jason and Kevin; daughter Elizabeth "Gigi" (Woody) Berry of Richardson, TX; and children Matthew, Adam, Joe and Sarah; son Jim (Terry) and children Patrick and Angela of Corpus Christi; daughter Cindy (Norman) Renfro of San Antonio, TX and children Clare, Norman and Luke; son Dan (Paige) of Corpus Christi and children Julia, Emily and Daniel; daughter Theresa (Bill) Kainer of Corpus Christi and children John Michael, Kate, Margaret, and Lucy.
Margaret is also survived by her sister-in-law, Ardis Anderson, of The Woodlands, TX, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3350 S. Alameda St. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park, 2731 Comanche.
Margaret greatly valued the education she received from the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament. She requested that a scholarship to IWA be established in memory of Crit and her. Donations may be sent to the Crit and Margaret Anderson Sciantarelli ('37) Scholarship, c/o Incarnate Word Foundation, 5201 Lipes Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78413.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 25, 2019