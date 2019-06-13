Services
Moore Funeral Home
402 S Alamo St
Refugio, TX 78377
(361) 526-4334
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Moore Funeral Home
402 S Alamo St
Refugio, TX 78377
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Moore Funeral Home
402 S Alamo St
Refugio, TX 78377
View Map
Refugio - Margaret Ann Menchew, 74, passed away June 10, 2019. She was born March 15, 1945 to the late Henry and Ramona Menchew. She is survived by her daughters Betty Lopez of Houston, Ruby Cantu of Colorado, Debbie Garcia of Corsicana and JoAnn Cantu of Taft; sons Vincent Cantu III of Taft and Joe Edward Menchew of Corpus Christi; brothers Richard Hebert, John Hebert, Guy Hebert all of Corpus Christi; 14 grand-children and 20 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 Moore Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., with a prayer services starting at 6:00 p.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 13, 2019
