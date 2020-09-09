Margaret GuillenCorpus Christi - Margaret Guillen passed away on September 2, 2020, peacefully in her slumber. She was born on October 3, 1931 to Francisca Vargas. In 1960, she became a Jehovah's Witness. By 1963, she decided to get into real estate and became very successful. She was able to host circuit overseers and district overseers at home. By doing that, she was able to help proclaim the good news of Jehovah God.She is preceded in death by her husband, Othon Guillen, III; her mother, Francisca Vargas; and her sisters, Carmen Smith and Mary Cadena-Gomez.She was survived by her sons, Othon (Alicia) Guillen, IV and Orlando Guillen; her niece/daughter, Sylvia C. (Chito) Trevino; her brother, Joe (Anita) Vargas; grandson, Othon (Edna) Guillen, V; granddaughter, Damaris Guillen; great-grandsons, Othon Guillen, VI and John Mario Filio; great-granddaughters, Arcelia Filio and Sara Guillen.A Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. that same day. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.There's a saying that goes, "THE GUILLEN'S ARE THE BIG GUNS."