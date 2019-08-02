|
Margaret "Peggie" Holley Thomson Saxon Johnson
85, was released to Heaven Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born February 28, 1934, to Warren Keys Thomson, Sr. and Louise Holley Thomson in Aiken, SC. Following the death of her parents at the age of 15, she was adopted by her best friend's (Jane) parents, F. A. and Venera Saxon in Augusta, GA.
Peggie is predeceased by her 4 parents; sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Raymond Smith; brother, Warren Keys Thomson, Jr.
She is survived by Bobby, husband of 68 years; daughters Cindi Hudson (Gary), Terrie Bodine (Shawn), all of Corpus Christi; grandson Clark Hudson (Brandy) and their children Megan and Logan (Portland, TX); grandson Clay Hudson (Heather) and their children Jake, Matt, and Luke (Cypress, TX); sister Barbara Anne "Kieta" Westbrook (Jackson, MS); sister Jane Saxon Troesch (Bob) (Oxford, FL); sister-in-law Nina Johnson (Harvey, deceased) (C.C.); many nieces, nephews, and her Mirador Family.
Memorial service will be Saturday, August 3, 2019, 2 p.m. at the Mirador Retirement Community, 5857 Timbergate Dr., Corpus Christi, TX.
As a patriotic American, Peggie often wore red, white and blue. Those colors would be a welcome tribute at the memorial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Texas Children's Home, PO Box 759, Beeville, TX 78104, or a .
Since Peggie's death was due to COPD (emphysema), we urge those who smoke to please quit for yourself and your family!
Guardian Funeral Home & Cremation Services
(361) 853-0155
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 2, 2019