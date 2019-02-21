|
|
Margaret J. Sumbera
Corpus Christi, TX
Margaret J. Sumbera, 90, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away February 19, 2019.
She was born in Moulton, Texas on August 2, 1928 to John J. Knesek and Mary (Zapletal) Knesek.
She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Arthur Hellmann; second husband, Jerome R. Sumbera; children: Michael Hellmann and Patricia Hellmann Ory.
She is survived by her partner of 6 years, Patrick McDonough; children: D'Ann M. Molina and her husband Richard. Grandchildren: Charles, Rick, Trey, and Jacob. She is also survived by her 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Margaret was proud of her Czech Heritage and she loved to dance. She also loved talking on the phone. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She was an amazing caretaker and was always there for her family and friends. She will be remembered lovingly by all whose lives she touched.
Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Chapel on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5:00-9:00 PM with Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 PM. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 9:00 AM and Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony's Violet Catholic Church at 3918 CR 61, Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 21, 2019