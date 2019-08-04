|
Margaret Jeanette Swartz
Corpus Christi - It is with great sadness that the family of Margaret Jeanette Swartz announces her passing on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the age of 78 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Vernie Frederick Swartz, Sr. and June Evelyn Mayhall Swartz and a brother, Vernie Frederick Swartz, Jr. (Fred). She is survived by her sister, Geneva Ann Parker of Lubbock, her brother, Richard Walton Swartz (Carol) of Corpus Christi, brother, Ronald Eugene Swartz of Alice and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her furbabies, Murphy, Chrissy and Charlie.
She was a graduate of Premont High School and loved playing in the band during her high school years. She went to work for the Texas Highway Department and retired in 1995 after 34 years of service. She was an active member of T.O.P.S. for many years and made some lasting friendships through that organization. Her greatest loves were her family and animals, especially dogs. She spent hours researching family history and enjoyed making albums for each of her siblings. Her love for dogs, especially rescue dogs, was known by everyone who knew her. Margaret was an incredible independent woman and will be missed beyond words.
Services will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Margaret's life.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 4, 2019