Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mirador Retirement Community
5857 Timbergate Dr.
Corpus Christi, TX
Margaret "Peggie" Johnson


1934 - 2019
Margaret "Peggie" Johnson Obituary
Margaret "Peggie" Johnson

Corpus Christi - Margaret "Peggie" Holley Thomson Saxon Johnson

85, was released to Heaven Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born February 28, 1934, to Warren Keys Thomson, Sr. and Louise Holley Thomson in Aiken, SC. Following the death of her parents at the age of 15, she was adopted by her best friend's (Jane) parents, F. A. and Venera Saxon in Augusta, GA.

Peggie is predeceased by her 4 parents; sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Raymond Smith; brother, Warren Keys Thomson, Jr.

She is survived by Bobby, husband of 68 years; daughters Cindi Hudson (Gary), Terrie Bodine (Shawn), all of Corpus Christi; grandson Clark Hudson (Brandy) and their children Megan and Logan (Portland, TX); grandson Clay Hudson (Heather) and their children Jake, Matt, and Luke (Cypress, TX); sister Barbara Anne "Kieta" Westbrook (Jackson, MS); sister Jane Saxon Troesch (Bob) (Oxford, FL); sister-in-law Nina Johnson (Harvey, deceased) (C.C.); many nieces, nephews, and her Mirador Family.

A Memorial service was held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, 2 p.m. at the Mirador Retirement Community, 5857 Timbergate Dr., Corpus Christi, TX.

As a patriotic American, Peggie often wore red, white and blue. Those colors would be a welcome tribute at the memorial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Texas Children's Home, PO Box 759, Beeville, TX 78104, or a .

Since Peggie's death was due to COPD (emphysema), we urge those who smoke to please quit for yourself and your family!

Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 4, 2019
