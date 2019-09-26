Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Portland, TX
Rosary
Following Services
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Portland, TX
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Portland, TX
Margaret Katherine Poling Obituary
Margaret Katherine Poling

Portland - Our mom, Margaret K. Masterson Poling, affectionately known as 'Muggs,' passed away on Sept. 22, 2019 after a sudden decline in health.

Born in Laredo, TX on August 4, 1925 it was there she met the love of her life - her Ed - and they married eventually ending up in Portland. Mom spent forty-four years teaching public school. After retiring she was dealt the loss of her husband in a traffic accident.

Mrs. Poling was very passionate about her faith and extremely active in the church.

Margaret Poling is survived by her son Chuck Poling and daughter Robin Culpepper. Mrs. Poling's oldest daughter, Lynn Hampton, passed away in 1998. Mrs. Poling is also survived by a granddaughter, numerous grandsons, and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Friday, Sept. 27 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Portland. Rosary will follow.

Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Portland and interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi TX.

Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 26, 2019
