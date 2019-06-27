|
|
Margaret King
ingleside - Margaret O'Rourke King
Ingleside, Texas
Margaret Ann King was born in Roscommon, Ireland on January 18, 1935. Her family moved to Sheffield, England when she was two. It was there she met the Love of her life and husband of 62 years, Patrick King. They moved to Texas in 1960 and to Ingleside in 1969 where they raised their six children.
Margaret was a faithful member and instrumental in ther building of Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church of Ingleside. She was a former member of The Moose Lodge and retired from HEB after 19 years of service. She was a loving mother "the best in the whole world", a kind friend, and will be dearly missed by many.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Patrick King; Daughters, Monica King, Carmel Roland, Edel Deases (Fred); sons, Anthony King (Lisa), Michael King, Patrick King (Rachelle); brothers, Brendan O'Rourke, Gerald (Jean) O'Rourke; Eight Grandchildren and Three Great Grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home In Aransas Pass, Texas. The family will be present from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home.
Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Ingelside, Texas. She will be laid to rest at Prairie View Cemetery in Aransas Pass, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 27, 2019