Margaret Knight


1963 - 2019
Margaret Knight Obituary
Margaret Knight

Rockport - Margaret Ann "Margo" Knight

Rockport, Texas

Margo, 55, was called home unexpectedly on June 16, 2019. She was born October 29, 1963 in Topeka, Kansas to Jerry and Mary Alice Knight. Margo's presence was inviting and she loved to socialize. She had a passion for singing, playing guitar and writing. She felt at peace in the mountains and by the ocean, and loved exploring and taking photographs. After attending University of Kansas, she made a home with her husband, Paul Bakken, and their little girl in Lawrence, KS. Tragically, she lost Paul early, and struggled deeply, but never gave up. Margo later shared many happy years in Corpus Christi with her love, Norman Spells. She worked at Charlie's Place and PDAP, helping youth and young women in recovery. Margo loved serving others and never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed.

Margo was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Surviving are daughters Laura of Santa Cruz, CA and Ashley (Andrew) Spells-Hayes of Yukon, OK, sisters Jean Knight and Karen Knight, brother Kirk Knight, sister-in-law Beverly Bakken, grandchildren Zoe, Asayla and August, nieces and nephews, many close friends, her partner Paul, and her baby dog Roxy. Family is planning a celebration of life in late summer.

Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 22, 2019
