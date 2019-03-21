Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew by the Sea
Margaret L. "Peggy" Hopkins

Corpus Christi, TX

Margaret L. "Peggy" Hopkins passed away on March 16, 2019, at age 88. She was born in Denver, Colorado, on March 12, 1931, to parents Carl James McCabe and Mary Elizabeth Golden McCabe.

She is preceded in death also by her brother Philip J. McCabe, first husband LCDR Arch N. Gassman, Jr., USN, Ret., and second husband MAJ John F. Hopkins, USAF, Ret., and her son-in-law Fred J. Kuerner, Jr.

She enjoyed dancing, singing, fishing, golfing, archery, bowling, playing bridge, and of course, socializing! She traveled the U.S. and world and along the way had four children. She later became a bookkeeper and catering coordinator for the Sheraton Marina. After retirement she and John moved to Canyon Lake, Texas, where she lived 35 years. She returned to Corpus Christi at age 85. Indeed the needles did not want to fall off this Evergreen Peggy. She survived many storms and afterwards fought hard to live fully. She spread her branches long and wide welcoming all returning visitors or those just stopping by.

She is survived by her four children, Kathleen (David) Urbis, Richard Gassman, Lorraine Kuerner, and Edward Gassman and her step-children, John Hopkins and Fred Hopkins. Her grandchildren are Karleen (Kyle) Pape, Joe (Katie) Urbis, Julie (Justin) Green, Lorraine (Cameron Harris, fiance) Urbis, Margaret Urbis, Ryan Gassman, Tim (Hannah) Gassman, Jennifer (Nick) Kirby, Christopher Kuerner, Blake Byars, and neighborhood grandchild Marie Schumacher. Her great-grandchildren include: Cameron, Carson, Reagan, Reese Pape; Cooper and Kinsey Urbis, Brayden Lowman, Westin McMahon, Megan O'Neal, Zachary Patton, and Thomas Barfoot. Her niece is Kim (Bill) Jackson and nephew, Jim (Christine) McCabe and great niece Shaina Jackson, and great nephews Cameron Jackson and Angus McCabe.

The family extends their deepest appreciation to Dr. Scott Howell, Dr. Aftab Mahmood, Visiting Angels, Nurses on Wheels Hospice, and Brookdale Senior Living for their loving, expert care of Peggy.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, at 5:00 P.M. at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. A Celebration of Life mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 10 A.M. at St. Andrew by the Sea followed by interment at Seaside Memorial Park, a "Love" toast, and lunch reception at St. Pius X Catholic Church Parish Hall.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
