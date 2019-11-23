|
|
Margaret "Margie" Olivarez
Corpus Christi - Margie Olivarez, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born in Beeville, Texas on July 31, 1940. Margie was married to Billy Olivarez, also known as "Big Tiger" for 59 years. Together, they raised 6 children and they were Margie's greatest joy in life. She will always be remembered as a dedicated mother who provided unending love and support for her family. Her children all participated in extra curricular activities and sports, while they attended school. She was always present for her children as she cheered for them from the bleachers or sidelines.
When we think of Margie, we will remember her for being an avid gardener, visiting with her many friends and giving of her time at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Through the years, she was a devout member of the Catholic Daughters Association, the Plumeria Society at the Senior Garden Center, Parent Teacher's Associations and a "Team Mom" for her children's athletic teams and dance squads. The love Margie bestowed upon her husband and her children was beautiful. She enjoyed nothing more than being with her family.
Margie was blessed with 6 children and 13 grandchildren with one great grandchild on the way. She is survived by her husband, Billy, her children, Nancy (Duke) Bonilla of Corpus Christi, Sharon (Orlando) Garcia of Corpus Christi, Judy Burgess (Dan) of Austin, Betty Mounts of Corpus Christi, Cammie (Ted) Bonilla of Corpus Christi, and Eric Olivarez, of San Antonio, Texas.
Visitation will begin at 5:00P.M., Monday, November 25, at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, 2409 Baldwin Boulevard, Corpus Christi, Texas, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00P.M. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00A.M., Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 3350 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi, Texas. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019