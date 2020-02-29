|
|
Margaret Roe Presson
Corpus Christi - Margaret Roe Presson, age 94, of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at First United Methodist Church Chapel, 900 South Shoreline Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX, 78401, on Saturday, March 7 at 11:00 a.m., followed by a brief graveside service at 1: p.m. at Seaside Memorial Park, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, TX, 78412.
Born on August 3, 1925 and raised on a farm in Alpharetta, GA, Margaret was one of thirteen children of Curt and Flossie Roe. Strong-willed and intelligent, at age 15 she took advantage of an offer to live with an aunt and uncle in South Texas, and left home to expand her opportunities in life. Margaret graduated from Henrietta King High School in Kingsville in 1943 in the middle of WWII, when food, clothing, and gasoline was rationed. She trained in telegraphy and was working as a manager at a Western Union when she met and married Glendon Presson. He was a dashing young veteran who was employed by Humble Oil as an accountant. Starting their life together at Stratton Camp on the King Ranch, they raised a family during a series of company moves to Winters, Abilene, and Corpus Christi, TX. Margaret doted on her young daughters, but was determined to pursue and finish a degree in English and Education at McMurray College in Abilene. She loved guiding her students during her ten years of teaching in CCISD at Carroll Lane Elementary and Tom Browne Junior High. Always seeking new challenges, she ended her working career with years as a real estate agent with Century 21 and an investor in rental properties.
Margaret was passionate about family and faith, and her love of music guided her efforts. She was active in the Methodist Church, the music ministries, the choirs, and chorales wherever she lived. She organized and led music programs throughout her life, believing that music can touch and heal the heart and soul.
Margaret is predeceased by her husband Glendon, and twelve of her brothers and sisters. Left to cherish her memories are her daughters Melinda Presson Hord (Robert) and Karen Presson Free (Derrel), her brother Herbert Roe, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
We would like to thank the nursing staff at Wooldridge Place Nursing Center for their care of our mother. Also, we would like to thank her long time care giver, Marinda Wolf.
In lieu of flowers, we welcome memorial gifts to First United Methodist Church, 900 S. Shoreline Drive, Corpus Christi, Tx, 78401. Gifts will be directed to the Youth Scholarship Fund and the Choral Scholars program.
To share words of comfort with the family please visit: www.seasidefuneral.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020