1/1
Margarita C. Ramirez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margarita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margarita C. Ramirez

Corpus Christi - Margarita C. Ramirez formally from Kingsville, Texas passed away September 25, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on January 17, 1935 in Mission, Texas to Leonardo and Josefa Castaneda.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonardo and Josefa Castaneda; husband, Heriberto V. Ramirez Sr.; son, Heriberto Ramirez Jr.; grandson, Christopher M. Ramirez; brothers, Leonardo, Jr. and Arturo Castaneda; and sisters Rebecca Lopez, Josefina Garcia and Estella Salinas.

Margarita is survived by her children, Delia de la Garza (Raul), Alicia Hernandez (Ignacio, deceased), Veronica Lara (Victor), and Eva Dominguez (Mario); brother, Jose (Pepe) Castaneda; 14 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a 7pm rosary today Sunday September 27, 2020 at De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Monday September 28, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in McAllen. Burial will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen under the direction of De Leon Funeral Home in Pharr.

We are especially grateful to AAdi Home Health & Hospice. Their kind and compassionate care for our mother was exceptional.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved