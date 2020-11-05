Margarita L. Salinas
Corpus Christi - Margarita "Margie" Lozano Salinas, age 64, passed away peacefully on November 3rd, 2020. She was born on July 20th, 1956 to Juan Gualberto Lozano Sr. and Soila Hinojosa Lozano in Kingsville, Texas. She graduated from H.M. King High School in 1974 and went on to attend Texas A&I University. Margie was married to the love of her life, Luis Humberto Salinas, for 45 years.
Margie dedicated her life to being a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was active in the music ministry and Engaged Encounter with her husband at their church, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, being parishioners for over 30 years. She donated her free time to volunteering at her children's school functions, was active in the P.T.A. and later worked as an administrative specialist for Classic Printing and the Family Housing Department at the Naval Air Station.
Margie was preceded in death by her mother, Soila H. Lozano and her brother, Juan (Johnny) Lozano, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Luis Humberto Salinas, daughter Vanessa (Carlos) Noguera, son Christopher (Misty) Salinas, daughter Natalie (Benjamin) Jackson; grandchildren Mallory Salinas, Lexi Salinas, Adrian Luis Noguera. Father, Juan G. Lozano Sr.; brothers, Federico (Susan) Lozano, Ernesto (Del) Lozano, Alberto (Stacy) Lozano and Jeffrey (Roxann) Lozano and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Visitation be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A livestream of the service will be available to view on Margarita's tribute page at: www.seasidefuneral.com
.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 5830 Williams Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78414. Procession to the interment at Seaside Memorial Park will follow. The mass will also be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page.