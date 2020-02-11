Services
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pax Christi Sisters Chapel
4601 Calallen Drive,
Corpus Christi, TX
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Pax Christi Sisters Chapel.
Sister Margarita Maria Muñoz


1963 - 2020
Sister Margarita Maria Muñoz Obituary
Sister Margarita Maria Muñoz

Corpus Christi - Sister Margarita Maria Muñoz, a Pax Christi Sister, at the age of 56 was called by our Heavenly Father on February 7, 2020 in Corpus Christi, TX. Our Sister Margarita Maria has gone to be with Jesus in the heavenly glory after a beautiful service to the Lord.

Sister Margarita Maria was born October 20, 1963 in Querétaro, Mexico. She felt a strong desire to serve God and at the age of 27, joined the Pax Christi Sisters in Querétaro, México. She obtained her Social Work degree from Escuela Clara Barton in Querétaro, México.

During her 29 years of religious life, Sister Margarita Maria ministered in several missions in the rural areas of the states of Querétaro and Michoacan in México as well as evangelization ministry in Brenham, Texas.

Sister Margarita Maria loved to do arts and crafts. She suffered from heart condition and she carried the cross of illness since early in life. She was a very simple and dedicated Sister.

She will be missed in our Pax Christi Community, but her memories will remain in our hearts. May she Rest in Peace!

Sister Margarita Maria is preceded in death by her mother, Maria Guadalupe García Ramirez and her brother Miguel Muñoz García.

She is survived by her father Fidel Muñoz Medrano and sisters María Dolores Muñoz García, María Josefina Muñoz García, María Pueblito Muñoz García and brothers Francisco Muñoz García, Fidel Muñoz García and many nieces and nephews in Mexico.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13 at Pax Christi Sisters Chapel at 4601 Calallen Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14 at Pax Christi Sisters Chapel.

Interment will follow at Seaside Cemetery.

The Pax Christi Sisters wish to extend their gratitude and thanks to the many who have shown such warmth and love throughout the time she was in the hospital and at the Pax Christi Sisters Convent. Special thanks to those who tended Sister Margarita Maria's illness, doctors, nurses, and especially our chaplain Fr. Donald Downey, Msgr. Seamus McGowen, Fr. Marcos Martinez,

Fr. Arularasu Mathias, and Fr. Onuoha Silas who visited her, gave her spiritual comfort and administered the last rights. Thank you for the many acts of kindness, prayers and spiritual support during this difficult time for the Sisters

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
