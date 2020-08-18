Margarita Nickelda Rivera Hernandez



Margarita Nickelda Rivera Hernandez, age 77, passed away on August 15, 2020.



She was a loving mentor, mother, and grandmother who died peacefully in her home surrounded by family and loved ones. She was a devoted member of the Jehovah Witness congregation and a strong member of the Corpus Christi community.



She was born in Ancon, Panama at Gorgas Hospital to father, Jose Amado Rivera, and mother, Alicia Bernal. She was married to Roberto Hernandez in May of 1965, renewed their vows on October 8, 1965, and she gave birth the following year to the first of four sons. While her husband was in the military, Margarita moved to San Diego, California and ultimately settled in National City.



While in National City, Margarita established lifelong friends on her home street of Melrose. Here she and Roberto were able to raise all four of her boys, Robert, Bruce, Orlando, and Javier Hernandez. She enjoyed attending all their extracurricular activities and going on to create everlasting memories with them at places like the San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park, the beach, and drive-in movie theaters. In her spare time, she created gardens that welcomed all of God's creatures; from hummingbirds to the seasonal butterfly, all while she continued to further her education at Southwestern College where she earned a Business Certificate. After taking the required courses, Margarita was able to fulfill her lifelong dream of earning her American citizenship status in the spring of 1986. She worked as a bookkeeper up until retirement and moved back to Corpus Christi, Texas where she continued to instill values of family and unforgettable memories in her grandchildren and community alike. She was involved in many congregational activities and will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all those who knew her.



She is survived by Robert Hernandez Jr. (son), Carol Hernandez (daughter-in-law), Cayla Hernandez (granddaughter), Casey Hernandez (granddaughter), Julian Hernandez (grandson), Orlando Hernandez (son), Rosemary Hernandez (daughter-in-law) , Rebecca Hernandez (granddaughter), John Robert Hernandez (grandson), Olivia Hernandez (granddaughter), Javier Hernandez (son), Maria Hernandez (daughter-in-law), Brianna Hernandez (granddaughter), Jessica Hernandez (granddaughter), Thomas Hernandez (grandson), and Daniel Hernandez (grandson).









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store