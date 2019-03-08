Services
Margarita C. Perez passed away on March 5, 2019. Margarita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and faithful Jehovah Witness. She is survived by her husband Esteban; her five sons, Esteban Jr., Juan, David, Marcos, Lucas Perez; four grandchildren Joshua, Dominic, Iliana and Marcos Jr. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Friday March 8, 2019 at Limbaugh Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday March 9, 2019 at Limbaugh Funeral Home. Burial to follow in Gregory Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 8, 2019
