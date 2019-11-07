|
Margarita R. Gonzalez
Robstown - Margarita Rodriguez Gonzalez, 86, was called to be with our Heavenly Father on November 05, 2019. She was born on December 20, 1932 in Robstown, Texas to Jose and Virginia Charles Rodriguez. She was a Catholic, a homemaker and was a lifelong resident of Robstown, Texas. She will be missed by all of her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jose Charles Rodriguez, Jr. and Pete Rodriguez; and her sister, Tina Lambert.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Lauro Gonzalez; her children, Lauro (Nora) Gonzalez, Jr., Ricky (Michelle) Gonzalez, Rene (Carmen) Gonzalez, Roland (Janie) Gonzalez, Rosie (Raul) Musquiz, Tina (Joe) Fox and Letty Gonzalez; four sisters, Tere Rodriguez, Nena Escobar, Alicia Cisneros and Ruby Rodriguez. She was also blessed with nineteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019 & Monday November 11, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019