Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
5921 Yorktown Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
(361) 994-6551
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
On a rainy February 19, 2019 at 10:32 a.m., God received the greatest angel of all, Margarita Torres. After Margarita was diagnosed with a terminal form of cancer, she was able to use her newly bound wings to fly into God's open arms leaving a loving sister Dora Pompa and caring brother-in-law Charles Pompa. Margie was the name that her niece and nephews would call her. Margie instilled strong work ethic and resilience into Lisa, Charles, Jason, and Justin Pompa giving them the greatest opportunity to succeed in life. Margie will be forever remembered by her family of eight sisters, three brothers, her extended family, and dear friends.

Margie enjoyed listening to classic country music. Her favorite artists were Alan Jackson, Willie Nelson, Hank Williams Jr., Dolly Parton, and Johnny Cash. She also had a love of collecting jewelry, baking with her nieces, sewing, and a proud fan of the Texas Longhorns and LSU Tigers in support of family alumni.

Most importantly, she demonstrated her resilience by refusing cancer treatment in order to spend quality time with her nephew's children: Charlie, Kennedy, Brooklyn, Reagan, Avery, and Jace. While under hospice care, Margie received the greatest quality of life provided by Nurses on Wheels as the staff ensured she was comfortable and peaceful.

Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019, followed by a Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m., at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Chapel, 5921 Yorktown Blvd.
