Margarita Villanueva Flores
Margarita Villanueva Flores

Corpus Christi - Margarita Villanueva Flores, age 88, passed away peacefully in her home on September 5, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She was born on February 26, 1932 in Kingsville, TX to Enemencio Villanueva and Francisca Villanueva (Alvarez).

Margarita was married to Adan C. Flores, Sr. on August 3, 1952. Together they had six children: Anna (Jay) Uribe, Norma Contreras, Adan V. Flores, Jr., Sylvia (Daniel) Flores, Carol (David) Hinojosa and Mary Lou (Rudy) Gomez.

Mrs. Flores had nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Margarita Flores retired from Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi after 20 years of service.

Mrs. Flores spent her life caring for others. She will be remembered for her compassion for others and her selflessness.

Mrs. Flores is survived by her brother, Ramiro Villanueva and sister, Irene Hinson. She is preceded in death by Adan C. Flores, Sr., husband; Evita Merino, sister; and Robert Villanueva, brother.

The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their support.

Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, located at 8200 Old Brownsville Road in Corpus Christi, Texas at 12:30 PM on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Holy Rosary will be recited at 1:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
3612659221
