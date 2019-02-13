|
|
Margery Jackson
Corpus Christi, TX
Margery Jackson passed away February 3rd, 2019.
She was born September 13, 1922 in Saginaw Michigan to Benjamin and Florence (Miller) Parish. They moved to Clare MI when she was 6 mos. old and with her 4 year old brother, Stanley. She spent her entire childhood there and graduated from Clare Public School.
She was married to Charles A Jackson and had a wonderful life. Her first trip out of MI at age 26 she and her daughter Sharon joined Charles to live in Kuwait for 20 years. They also lived in Michigan and Louisiana before moving to Houston and then on to Corpus Christi in 1977. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Stanley and her husband of 48 years, Charles A Jackson.
Margery was a life member of Zenobia Chapter #129 in MI and member of Eastern Stars in Corpus Christi #354. She was a long time member of the Congregational Church in Clare, MI until she joined Grace Presbyterian Church in 1988. Margery survived kidney cancer at 91 years old.
She was survived by her daughters Sharon Hengen and Lynda Jackson and her son Chuck Jackson and his wife Angela (her perfect daughter in law) and their two daughters Jennifer and Kelsie Jackson; Mary Jane Randle of Clare, MI and many great nieces, nephews in MI and Alaska.
Memorial Service will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church, 6301 Yorktown Blvd, Corpus Christi, 78414 Saturday 2/16 at 10 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
www.mdanderson.org/gifts
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 13, 2019