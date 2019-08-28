Services
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie Fowler Cunningham


1929 - 2019
Margie Fowler Cunningham Obituary
Margie Fowler Cunningham

Corpus Christi -

Margie Fowler Cunningham of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away Saturday August 24,2019

Age 90. She was born June 1,1929 to Henry Douglas Fowler and Una Cox Fowler in Sabinal, Texas. She graduated from Sabinal High School in 1946 and entered Draughons College in San Antonio, receiving an Accounting Degree. There she met her beloved husband, Robert E. Cunningham.Jr. They were married November 11,1949. They had one son Robert E. Cunningham III.

Margie worked for Calallen Independent School District nine years as a secretary; and as Deputy Tax Collector. During this time, she studied art at Del Mar College with Joseph Cain, then with other art teachers, Dick Turner, Bob Garden, and Barbara McDowell. In 1971, she started teaching classed in her home studio, and taught for 20 years loving every minute of it. She became a well-known South Texas Artist by selling through local galleries, and galleries in Texas and other states, and she enjoyed weekend art sales in Corpus Christi and many other cities. She was a very active member of the Art Guild which become the Bay Area Art League, and a Charter Member of the Art Center of Corpus Christi on Shoreline Drive. She won many awards or her work along the way.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband Robert E. Cunningham Jr.

She was a faithful member of the Hwy. 44 Church of Christ in Robstown, and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Survivors include her son, his wife, a grandson, a granddaughter, a sister, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Margie loved all her family.

Funeral services will be held at the Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel at 12 noon on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

Services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 28, 2019
