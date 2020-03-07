|
|
Margie Jo Murphy
Refugio - Margie Jo Murphy, age 84, of Refugio Texas passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon March 6th, 2020 at St. Gabriels Memory Care Center.She was born on June 14th 1935 in San Antonio, Tx. to Margaret and Harry Bradley. She is survived by her three children, Brad Murphy(Janie) , Lori (Patrick) Murphy Veteto and Mitch Murphy; 4 grand children,7 great grandchildren; her sister Ellen Ellison and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Margaret and Harry Bradley and her husband Johnny Murphy. Margie Murphy was a world class Mother and Grandmother. Her passion was her family. She was heavily involved in the church choir and she loved arts and crafts.Visitation will be Friday March 13th from 6-7 followed by a rosary at 7pm at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio Texas.Funeral mass will be held on Saturday March 14th at 10:00 am, at Our Lady of Refuge church in Refugio Texas. Burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio,Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020