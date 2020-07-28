Margie Sue Majors
Salado - Margie Sue Majors passed away on July 26, 2020 in Salado, Texas.
Sue was born in Fort Worth on August 20, 1934 to Lawrence H. and Lennie B. (Miller) Armstrong. Sue was a graduate of Paschal High School, class of '51. After graduating, she married Jimmie O. Majors. In 1963 they left her beloved Fort Worth for Corpus Christi. In 1999 Sue retired from NAS Corpus Christi Hospital after having worked 24 years in medical records and as a medical transcriptionist.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, her son, David, her granddaughter, Tiffany, her parents and her brother, Larry.
Sue was a gentle and devoted mother whose children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her much joy. Her hobbies over the years included playing the organ, bowling, sewing and baking.
Sue is survived by her daughters, Debbie Taff (Bill) of Salado and Melissa Oueini (Jacoub) of Plano; three sons, Edwin Majors (Irma) and Randy Majors (Susana) of Corpus Christi and Donald Majors (Laura) of San Antonio; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way; two sisters, Anita Force (Fred) of Arlington and Linda Tyson of Peaster; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dear brother-in-law, James Majors of Colleyville.
Due to COVID-19, services will be private with burial at Greenwood Memorial Park, Fort Worth, Friday, July 31.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to BSW Hospice at ctx.foundation.bswhealth.com
or Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
.