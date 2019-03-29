Services
Calvary Hill Funeral Home & Cemetery
21723 Aldine-Westfield Road
Humble, TX 77338
(281) 443-3340
Margie Van Kleeck
Margie Bordelon Van Kleeck, age 92, died on March 23, 2019 in Kingwood, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Emilie Gros, two brothers, Charles Louis Gros Jr. and Ellis Gros, one son, Gary Bordelon, first husband, Alton J. Bordelon, and second husband, Justin L. Van Kleeck.

She was an American Patriot as a career-Navy wife and Department of the Navy Civil Servant. She was adept at moving on a moment's notice as she and her family were stationed in many locations. In retirement she served many years as a volunteer aboard the USS Lexington in Corpus Christi. Margie loved her family, her cats, traveling, reading, and the Houston Astros. She was a wonderful cook, baker, seamstress and crocheter, and always had a smile to give.

She is survived by her five children, Danny Bordelon, Marla Fisher, Brian Bordelon, Ramona Bordelon, Stephanie Seeley; five grandchildren, Shawn Busch, David Seeley, Cymantha Seeley, Cade Bordelon, Sarah Bordelon; and two great-grandchildren, Lucius Seeley and Beckett Bordelon.

She is also survived by two stepchildren, David Van Kleeck and Marty Van Kleeck.

Visitation will be held at Calvary Hill Funeral Home, 21723 Aldine Westfield Rd, Humble, TX 77338 at 9:00 am on Saturday, March 30. A funeral service will follow at 10:00 am.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 29, 2019
