Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX 78374
(361) 643-6564
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM



Margret Ida Lina Reynolds

Margret Ida Lina Reynolds Obituary
Margret Ida Lina Reynolds

Portland - Margret Ida Lina Reynolds, 92, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at her home in Portland, TX after a sudden illness.

She was born in Bochum-Hareen, West Falia and had been a resident of Portland, TX since 1968. Oma was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She traveled and lived all over the world as an air force wife. She devoted her life to her family and orphaned children as a kindergarten teacher in an orphanage in Germany. Once moving to the Coastal Bend, along with her husband, she owned the Valero on North Beach and later the Handy Mart Convenient Store in Corpus Christi. She loved nothing more than bragging about her grandkids and great grandkids.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bertis L Reynolds of 32 years, and her four sisters and one brother.

She is survived by her daughter, Beatrix (Trixie) Dugat, 2 grandsons Brent (Danielle) Dugat of Stillwater, OK and Brandon (Alyssa) Dugat of Alvin, TX, and 3 great grandchildren Easton Dugat, Braylee Dugat, and Hadley Dugat.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, February 20th at 11:00am at Limbaugh Funeral Home in Portland, TX. Burial will follow at the Reynolds Cemetery in Center, TX.

Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
