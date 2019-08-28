|
|
Maria A. Botello
Rio Grande City - Maria A Botello "Toni", 71 years old, who lived in Rio Grande City, TX
Went to be with our Lord Friday August 23 at 11am.
Toni started her career with Community Action at the age of 18 as a board member. She dedicated 35+ years to Community Action Council Agency. She was a true advocate for the less fortunate, and fought strongly for what she believed in.
She is survived by her loving husband Roberto C. Botello Sr. and 8 children Laura Jasso, Roberto C. BotelloJr, Maria E. Solano, Elisa M Botello, Elizabeth Botello-Theriot, Mario A Botello, Christina Botello-Riojas, Ricardo Botello. Also her 24 grandchildren and brother Robert Herrera.
Toni was cremated on August 26. Per her wishes there will be no memorial service. She wanted everyone to remember how she was and not by how she died.
"Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free; I'm following the path God laid for me. I took His hand when I heard Him call; I turned my back and left it all. I could not stay another day, to laugh, to love, to work, or play. Tasks undone must stay that way. I've found that peace at the close of the day. If parting left a void, then fill it with remembered joy. A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss, Ah yes, these things I too will miss. Be not burdened with times of sorrow; I wish for you the sunshine of tomorrow. My life's been full, I savored much; Good friends, good times, a loved ones touch. Perhaps my time seemed all too brief; Don't lengthen it now with undue grief. Lift up your heart and share with me—God wanted me now, God set me free"
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 28, 2019