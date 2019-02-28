Maria Andrea Benavides



Corpus Christi, TX



Maria Andrea Benavides, age 77, passed away February 23, 2019. She was born on July 18, 1941 to Armando and Amalia Vela in Bishop, Texas. She was raised in Kingsville, Texas and graduated from H.M. King High School in 1960.



Andrea married her husband, Arnoldo V. Benavides, of thirty six years on January 4, 1964. She was retired from CCISD.



Andrea was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin. She will always be remembered for the love she had for her family and her generous nature.



Andrea is preceded in death by her parents, Armando and Amalia Vela, her loving husband, Arnoldo V. Benavides and a nephew, Richard Vela.



Left to cherish her memories are her three children, Teresa Benavides of San Antonio, TX, Daniel Benavides (Monica) of Corpus Christi, TX and Linda Benavides of Bedford, TX, six grandchildren, Whitney Conway, Madison Conway, Andrea Zuniga-Velasquez (Stephen), Catarina Zuniga, Ariana Benavides and Daniel Aron Benavides, two great-grandchildren Cassi and Jacob Aguilar and other cherished family members.



A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.