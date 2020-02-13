|
Maria Antonietta "Toni" Ramirez
Corpus Christi - Maria Antonietta "Toni" Ramirez, 73 of Long Beach, California passed away on November 24, 2019. She was born in Laredo Texas on December 5, 1946. Toni graduated from Mary Carroll High School in 1967 and she joined the military in 1969 and served a total of 4 years in the Marine Corps. Following her military service, she enjoyed a Civil Service career of over 30 years. She was a self-proclaimed nature lover, a shell collector, a rock hound, an artist, a plant lover, an eternal dreamer, a world traveler, and a very proud Marine. Above all Toni was a generous and kind soul who earned her wings long ago for her deep passion for giving and helping others.
Although we are deeply saddened by Toni's parting, she gave so much of herself to so many during her lifetime and left us so many precious memories that even in grief we find joy in celebrating her life.
She is preceded in death by her twin Maria Del Socorro "Coy" Ramirez, her parents Ernesto Ramirez, and Maria Y. Ramirez, her sister Edna A. Hernandez, and brother-in-law Abelardo "Lalo" Villarreal.
She is survived by her sisters Norma R. Villarreal, Estella R. Mendez (Rick), adored nephews Luis E. Rodriguez, Adrian J. Rodriguez, Rick Mendez II, Abelardo Villarreal Jr., Mark Villarreal (Lisa), Roland Villarreal, Vincent Hernandez and a beloved niece Marissa L. Hernandez, and many cherished cousins and dear friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00am, February 15, 2020, at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Inurnment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020