Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Prayer Service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Ramon Funeral Home
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Elizondo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Aurora Elizondo


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Aurora Elizondo Obituary
Maria Aurora Elizondo

Robstown - Maria Aurora Elizondo, 85 was called to be with our Lord on April 15, 2020. She was born on July 25, 1934 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Desidirio and Carmen Mendez. She was a homemaker and a former Eucaristic Minister and member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Raul Elizondo, Sr.

She is survived by her children, Raul (Irma) Elizondo, Jesse Elizondo, Belinda Elizondo and Roland (Connie) Elizondo. She will also be missed by her numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

A Prayer Service will be held at 7pm on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be held at 10am on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow to Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -