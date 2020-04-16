|
|
Maria Aurora Elizondo
Robstown - Maria Aurora Elizondo, 85 was called to be with our Lord on April 15, 2020. She was born on July 25, 1934 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Desidirio and Carmen Mendez. She was a homemaker and a former Eucaristic Minister and member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Raul Elizondo, Sr.
She is survived by her children, Raul (Irma) Elizondo, Jesse Elizondo, Belinda Elizondo and Roland (Connie) Elizondo. She will also be missed by her numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
A Prayer Service will be held at 7pm on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be held at 10am on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow to Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020