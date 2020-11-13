Maria B. GarzaCorpus Christi - Maria B. Garza, 87, passed away on November 10, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on February 2, 1933 in San Diego, Texas to Uvaldo and Josefa Benavides. Maria graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1951. She married Emilio Garza on August 4, 1957 in Corpus Christi. They were married for 53 years until Emilio's untimely passing in 2011. Maria dedicated her life to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She spent 30 years of her life caring for children within the family including grandchildren, grandnephews, grandnieces as well as children of friends of the family. She was a deeply faithful person and spent time everyday praying to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In her spare time, Maria enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and shopping on QVC, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a friend, counselor, and mentor and she guided the family with love, compassion, and timely words of wisdom. Maria was loved in a deep and profound way by her family and friends and she will be missed dearly. Maria leaves behind to cherish her memory, her five children, Lionel (Judith) Garza of Mission, Texas, Nora (Javier) Rodriguez of Portland, Texas, Marissa Garza of Corpus Christi, Javier Garza of Stephenville, Texas, and Gerardo (Frances) Garza of Corpus Christi; her brother, Jose (Blanche) Benavides of Corpus Christi; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Maria was preceded in death by her parents, Uvaldo and Josefa Benavides; her husband, Emilio Garza; her brothers, Corando Benavides and Servando Benavides; and her sister, Adela Benavides. The family would like to extend a debt of gratitude to the staff at One at Home Texas Home Health, and Devoted Healthcare and Hospice Service. The family would also like to thank Doralisa Reyna for the many visits to Maria to provide the Holy Communion. Funeral services will take place on Friday, November 20 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 8200 Old Brownsville Road. The services will begin with a private visitation for the immediate family only at 8 am. Public visitation will begin at 8:30 am. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 9:30 am. The Funeral Service will begin at 10 am followed by Entombment at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers for the Funeral Service will be Lionel Garza, Javier Garza, Javier (J. R.) Rodriguez, Javier (Javi) Rodriguez, Joshua Rodriguez, and Nicholas Garza. Honorary pallbearers will be Jose Benavides and Gerardo Garza. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind.