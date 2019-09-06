Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Seaside Funeral Home
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Seaside Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church
3210 S.P.I.D.
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Bayarena
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria "Janie" Bayarena


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria "Janie" Bayarena Obituary
Maria "Janie" Bayarena

Corpus Christi - Maria "Janie" Bayarena, age 59, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was born on November 9, 1959 to Raymundo and Guadalupe Gonzalez in Falfurrias, Texas. She was raised in Encino and Corpus Christi, Texas. She graduated from Texas A&M Kingsville in 1982 with a BBA majoring in Accounting.

She married her husband, Candelario Bayarena III, of 32 years , on September 5, 1987 but were childhood sweethearts but with 45 year relationship. Janie was employed by Fields Nemec Company and was also employed by St. James Episcopal School for several years. Janie was a loving wife, daughter, sister, and aunt.

Janie was incredibly creative and enjoyed art quilting, reading, painting, and gardening. She will always be remembered for incredible strength, positive outlook, infectious smile, love of sewing, and passion for quilting.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Augustin and Maria Mata, Daniel and Paulita Gonzalez.

Janie is survived by husband Canderlario Bayarena III, her parents Guadalupe Gonzalez and Raymondo Gonzalez, brother Raul Gonzales, niece Sophie Gonzalez, nephews Eric Gonzalez and Adam Gonzalez and multiple uncles and aunts.

Visitation will held from 5pm to 9pm on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7pm that same evening at Seaside Funeral Home.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 1PM on Saturday,September 7, 2019 at SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church 3210 S.P.I.D. Corpus Christi, Texas 78415.

Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Fidenico Mata, Mike Morgan, Rudy Sturgeon, Robert Fox, Mike Bourg and Leo Gonzalez.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Download Now