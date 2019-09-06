|
|
Maria "Janie" Bayarena
Corpus Christi - Maria "Janie" Bayarena, age 59, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was born on November 9, 1959 to Raymundo and Guadalupe Gonzalez in Falfurrias, Texas. She was raised in Encino and Corpus Christi, Texas. She graduated from Texas A&M Kingsville in 1982 with a BBA majoring in Accounting.
She married her husband, Candelario Bayarena III, of 32 years , on September 5, 1987 but were childhood sweethearts but with 45 year relationship. Janie was employed by Fields Nemec Company and was also employed by St. James Episcopal School for several years. Janie was a loving wife, daughter, sister, and aunt.
Janie was incredibly creative and enjoyed art quilting, reading, painting, and gardening. She will always be remembered for incredible strength, positive outlook, infectious smile, love of sewing, and passion for quilting.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Augustin and Maria Mata, Daniel and Paulita Gonzalez.
Janie is survived by husband Canderlario Bayarena III, her parents Guadalupe Gonzalez and Raymondo Gonzalez, brother Raul Gonzales, niece Sophie Gonzalez, nephews Eric Gonzalez and Adam Gonzalez and multiple uncles and aunts.
Visitation will held from 5pm to 9pm on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7pm that same evening at Seaside Funeral Home.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 1PM on Saturday,September 7, 2019 at SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church 3210 S.P.I.D. Corpus Christi, Texas 78415.
Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Fidenico Mata, Mike Morgan, Rudy Sturgeon, Robert Fox, Mike Bourg and Leo Gonzalez.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 6, 2019