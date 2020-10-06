1/1
Maria Cantu Gonzalez
Maria Cantu Gonzalez

Corpus Christi - Maria Cantu Gonzalez, 89, of Corpus Christi, TX, answered our Heavenly Father's call on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was born January 21, 1931 in Rio Hondo, Texas. She was the daughter of Ignacio and Clotilde Cantu. Maria loved cooking tamales, working with her plants, watching John Wayne movies, and telenovelas. You could often find her sitting on the porch visiting with her neighbors. The most enjoyable moments in her life were spending time with her family and caring for her grandchildren.

Maria is preceded in death by her husband Servando "Sammy" Gonzalez, and daughter Diana Gonzalez.

Maria is survived by her children Manuel Gonzalez (Maggie), Carmen Gonzalez Whetstone (James), and Israel "Roy" Gonzalez (Rose); one brother Jose Cantu from Santa Monica, CA and two sisters Clotilde Trevino from Saginaw, MI and Berta Garcia, from Wharton, TX. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Carlos Saenz (Andrea), Omar Gonzalez, James Whetstone III (Ashley), Samuel Gonzalez, Laura Gonzalez, Lewis Gonzalez (Cassandra), and DeeAndra Gonzalez; seven great-grandchildren, Colewyn, Isabella, Mason, James, Aaron, Leo, and Dean.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly with a rosary to be recited at 12:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly Chapel. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.

The family of Maria Gonzalez wishes to thank all her caregivers and staff Sundance Inn Health Center, Hope Hospice of New Braunfels, friends, and family all who have been so kind and taken such good care of our dear mother.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
